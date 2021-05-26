Actor Hill Harper coming to Memphis to help teach black financial wealth

Corner Classes at locations across the city over 2 days will teach lessons on avoiding predatory schemes and investment in crypto currency.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Actor Hill Harper of ABC's the Good Doctor is in Memphis this weekend joining with local leaders to help build black economic wealth.

The Digital Financial Revolution Weekend tour makes a stop in the Mid-South with classes on everything from crypto currency to investment.

"Building up economies in our most marginalized communities and decreasing the wealth gap actually helps everybody. A rising tide lifts all boats," said Harper.

Through Harper's Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, he launched the first black owned digital wallet designed with tools to help the financially forgotten better maneuver the economic course.

Local organizer Shelby County Commissioner Edmund ford junior pushed for the tour stop in Memphis, where the average credit score is 609.

"But, if you dig deeper and look for the average credit score for an African American it's in the 500's easily and you know what happens when your credit score is low. Either you're going to be declined for credit or if you do recieve credit to buy a home or car or get that credit card you're going to pay the highest interest," said Ford.

"More people are crippled by having a poor relationship to money, not understanding what money is, how money works is critical. Now that we're moving out of hard money currency into digital currency it's more important because there are more ways folks are going to try to separate folks from their money," said Harper.

Corner Classes at locations across the city over 2 days will teach lessons on avoiding predatory schemes and investment in crypto currency, which Harper calls the fairest form of money invented.

"Why? Because paper currency in the central banking system have been one of, if not the number one way to systemically keep people out of accessing capitol markets, out of accessing real estate at a fair price or interest rate," said Harper.

Younger people, historically marginalized and the black communities are being drawn more to the concept of digital currency leveling the playing field for people who have been left out impacting real change.