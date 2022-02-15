Who's eligible to get a discount on their internet service?

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers a $30 monthly discount on internet access for certain households. It also provides discounts to buy computers and tablets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of basic utilities, things like food, water, electricity and plumbing come to mind, but what about internet access?

Many experts agree that access to high-speed internet is now critical to survival in the modern economy. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) just took a major step to provide access to eligible households, based on their monthly income.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a monthly discount on internet service up to $30 for eligible households. Those same households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

You might think entertainment or streaming first but the internet is also vital for communication, safety, education, medicine and a whole host of other information. According to the latest Pew research, 93% of Americans say they use the internet, but only about 3 in 4 adults say they have broadband access at home.

Who is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

A household is eligible for the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program if it meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income program

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts