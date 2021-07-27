All you need to know about 2021 tax-free weekends for Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee

Sales tax holidays allow shoppers the opportunity to buy certain electronic devices, school and art supplies, clothes, and more free of state and local sales taxes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2021-2022 school year is upon us, and back-to-school shopping is underway. But before you finish buying things on your shopping list, be sure to take advantage of tax-free holiday weekends in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

There are many school-related items for which you will not need to pay sales tax. Let’s start with Arkansas.

ARKANSAS

August 7 and August 8 are the dates for the tax holiday weekend in Arkansas for 2021. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, you won’t need to pay tax on things like schools supplies, some electronics, and clothes and shoes under $100.

Click here to see what qualifies for Arkansas’ tax-free weekend August 7-8.

MISSISSIPPI

The Magnolia State’s tax-free weekend 2021 is July 30 and July 31.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the sales tax holiday applies to clothes (including, blouse, shirts, dresses, coats, pants, jackets, belts, hats and undergarments); most shoes, and school supplies less than $100 per item, including many commonly-used supplies such as pencils, erasers, backpacks, textbooks, calculators, and notebooks.Note that in Mississippi, computers are not eligible for sales tax exemption during the holiday weekend.

Click here to see all the items included in Mississippi’s sales tax holiday weekend.

TENNESSEE

Shoppers in Tennessee can enjoy a tax-free weekend July 30, July 31, and August 1, 2021. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, computers, laptops, and tablets $1,500 or less are tax exempt. Pencils, folders, binders, paper, crayons, pens, rulers, and many other school supplies, as well as clothing items including pants, shorts, shirts, socks, and shoes and dresses under $100 per item will be tax exempt.

Click here for more information about Tennessee’s tax-free weekend for 2021.