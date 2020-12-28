Amazon training 29 million people for better jobs

The new skills will help people find more resilient and high paying jobs.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people will be looking for a fresh start in 2021 and that might include a new career. Amazon is stepping up to train millions of people with technical skills that can lead to a new job.

This is pretty significant because anyone can take advantage of it, it's free and you don't even have to work for Amazon.

"Our focus is global and our goal is to make technical skills training and cloud computing accessible anywhere by anyone," said Ardine Williams, the Vice President of Workforce Development for Amazon.

The goal: provide this training to 29 million people by 2025. That makes it possible for millions of workers right here in the U.S., many of who found themselves without a job during the pandemic, to be able to work in a more resilient industry.

"We know from our experience and internal commitment that when we provide access to skills training and have people add that to work experience that it opens doors to opportunity jobs, the kinds of jobs that pay more and lead to a career," Williams said.

Amazon started this program internally last year and realized as a company they could do much more.

"By lifting up employees, customers and communities, we know that we can make a small difference in helping the economy to recover."

You can find more information on the training here.

