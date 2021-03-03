Applications now open for federal rent/utility relief for eligible Memphis & Shelby County families

More than $28 million is expected to help hundreds of area families hit hardest by COVID-19 and the most at risk of eviction.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "This could be the safety valve that these families need to get back on track," City of Memphis Housing and Community Services Director Paul Young said.

That's the goal - as in just a few weeks - the first installments in tens of millions of dollars in available federal relief will be sent to Shelby County families hit the hardest with COVID-19 challenges.

"$28 million far surpasses what we have for these types of programs on any given year," Shelby County Director of Community Services Dorcas Young Griffin said.

Applications opened this week for the Memphis and Shelby County Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program, which runs through the end of December.

Those who apply must earn less than 80% of the area median income, have a COVID-19 related hardship, and must have a risk of being homeless if not assisted.

"With this injection of capital, we wanted to make sure we were doing this in a very seamless fashion," Young said.

Those overseeing the program said the relief money will be distributed based on the renter's specific needs - and not first come, first serve.

"There will be weight given to those in the deepest levels of poverty," Young said.

Young expected between 1,100 and 1,500 Shelby County families will anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 total from the relief program.

Landlords owed back rent can also apply on behalf of their renters.

"This is one of the unique situations where the business owner, in this case the landlord, wins as well as the tenant," Young said.

Those overseeing the program said there will be multiple application periods in the coming months.

If someone isn't selected in one round, they'll be automatically put in the next application round.

For more information on the program, how to apply and eligibility requirements, go to: https://www.memphistn.gov/news/memphis-and-shelby-county-emergency-rent-and-utility-assistance-program-frequently-asked-questions/.