The measure increases salaries and benefits for police officers, firefighters, and ambulance employees.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — First responders in Bartlett are going to get pay raises starting next month.

The city's aldermen unanimously voted in support of a measure increasing salaries and benefits for police officers, firefighters, and ambulance employees.

The raises include 4% more money for all full-time city employees through a 24-cent property tax increase.