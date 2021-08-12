Be prepared to pay: $5 Beale Street 'security fee' resumes this weekend

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced the $5 security fee for Beale Street would resume on Friday and Saturday nights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $5 Beale Street fee for weekend nights is coming back.

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced Thursday that the $5 security fee for Beale Street would resume on Friday and Saturday nights “due to historic visitor trends and the forecast for great weather.”

The commission said the fee is used to help reduce crowd sizes and “create the best possible visitor experience on Beale.”

Beale Street allows those under age 21 with legal guardians until 11:00 p.m. After that, the street is strictly 21 and over.

Security begins checking IDs at 9:00 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night.