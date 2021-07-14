$50 million hotel, condos, and retail space planned for Pinch District in downtown Memphis

The group Blues Note LLC released a rendering of what the project would look like in the 400 block of North Main Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A new mixed-use development is in the works for the Pinch District in downtown Memphis.

A minority-led group wants to build a $50 million Blues Note Hotel, high-end condos, and mixed-use spaces.

The development would also have retail and office spaces, restaurant, sound-proof music studio, and custom trolley station.

Blues Note is still talking with city planning officials on details such as building layout.