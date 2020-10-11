Adult entertainment venues in Memphis spring back to life even as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The establishments must get approval to open by the Shelby County Health Department and follow stringent COVID-19 safety measures

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — While the number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County continues to climb --including 691 new cases reported Tuesday-- adult entertainment venues are being permitted to re-open.

In a statement to Local 24 News, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department said, “The adult entertainment venues are permitted to operate after we have reviewed their re-opening plan, toured the facility to confirm it is organized in an acceptable manner and appropriate protocols are in place, and provide technical assistance/guidance. The COVID- 19 Investigation/Inspection Team accompanied me as I toured the facilities and met with management. The COVID- 19 Investigation/Inspection Team conducted an inspection using the Compliance Checklist to verify that the safety measures can be implemented.”

Adult entertainment establishments are among them, but they must follow stringent COVID-19 safety measures set by the Shelby County Health Department, including:

1) Arcades, booths, theaters, and any room or portion of such business or venue other than the main stage room or merchandise room and existing restrooms must remain closed to the public

2) Post warning signs, mask wearing requirements, social distancing, and handwashing reminder in all common areas

3) Use contactless thermometer on all employees, guests, and vendors

4) Prohibit any individual with a slight fever (100.4+) or symptoms from entering the building

5) Remove any employee from the building and require a COVID-19 test for all employees for any of the following:

A- has a household member infected with COVID-19

B- Has encountered or had contact with an individual infected with COVID-19

C- Exhibits COVID‐19 symptoms

6) Log all individuals ( employees, customers and or vendors) that enter the establishment to help aid the local health department in contact tracing

7) Log any suspected infected individual or employee to prevent re‐entry for 14 days and report to health department for contact tracing

8) Ensure social distancing at entry points and cashier lines

9) Ensure social distancing by spacing all tables 6 feet apart so that people sitting at the table is at least 6 feet apart from others seated at another table

10) Supply ample hand sanitizing stations in all common areas and workstations

11) Require all employees to wear masks and gloves

12) All drinking and eating utensils and or service will be served on disposable paper or plastic only

13) Provide all PPE for all employees

14) Reinforce bar and kitchen cleaning procedures (with monitored checklists)

15) Enforce enhanced daily cleaning procedures with cleaning crews

16) Sanitize all furniture between customers

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the Data Dashboard. pic.twitter.com/BWgRtBbYBJ — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 10, 2020

17) Sanitize ALL stage performance equipment after every individual entertainer

18) Sanitize ALL high‐touch surfaces after every individual use , including” tables, doorknobs, light switches, POS, countertops, handles, phones, toilets, sinks, ATM or credit card terminals

19) Ensure no patrons are engaging in singing or yelling or dancing

20) All performances are done on stage; only one performer may be on stage at a time and must be 18 feet away from the patrons. Lap dancing or close contact (less than 6 feet apart) is not allowed

21) No standing or seating permitted at bar area, table seating only

22) No standing or gathering at stage

23) Ventilation of the facility must be functioning at optimal capacity

24) Masks must be worn by everyone at all times except for eating/drinking

25) Alcohol/beer may only be served with food and to customers/patrons who are seated at a table

26) Service for each customer/group should not exceed two hours

27) Must close by 12 am