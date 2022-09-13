x
Aric Almirola's No. 10 to spotlight Ford's Blue Oval City at Bristol's NASCAR race

The number 10 car driven by Aric Almirola will sport a Blue Oval City paint scheme for the NASCAR cup series playoffs in Bristol, Tennessee.
Credit: Ford Motor Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motors’ Blue Oval City will be hitting the track for one of the most popular events of the NASCAR season.

The number 10 car driven by Aric Almirola will sport a Blue Oval City paint scheme for the NASCAR cup series playoffs in Bristol, Tennessee.

Blue Oval City is the name for the facility being built at the West Tennessee Megasite where Ford will produce EV batteries and vehicles.

Almirola said it means a lot that he gets to represent the future of the company in Tennessee.

“To be able to cast a spotlight on Blue Oval City and what a phenomenal place they are gonna build there. They are gonna create between there and Blue Oval City 11,000 American jobs. It's just incredible and it's been really enjoyable to be along for the ride throughout the journey,” he said.

The playoffs are Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in Bristol. 

Credit: Ford Motor Company

