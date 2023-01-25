Arvato opens expanded Memphis warehouse & office, plans to hire hundreds

An estimated 250 to 300 employees will work at the Memphis office, which will undergo renovations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis is called the "supply chain capital of the world" because of the area’s huge logistics footprint, with FedEx, railroads, and the trucking corridor along the I-40 bridge.

Now that footprint just got bigger. Arvato Supply Chain Solutions officially opened for business at an expanded warehouse and office in Memphis Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

The company opened the 320,000 sq. ft. distribution center in the city after taking over distribution for medical device manufacturer Smith and Nephew, which has a large presence in the city. Arvato is consolidating under one roof logistics for medical products from three business units, which were previously handled at two separate locations.

"I believe Memphis becomes greater with every job we add that pays a livable salary, with every dollar invested in our economy — and, yes, with every ribbon we cut. For us, this grand opening is about building a greater Memphis,” said Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend.