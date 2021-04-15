As big business entertains moves to Memphis local leaders want good pay for residents

Robinson says there are 42 businesses considering Memphis as a place to do business, which would bring more than 9,000 jobs with an average salary of more than $52-thousand a year and she says electric car manufacturer Mullen Technologies is one of those.

"I'll just use the words of the CEO & President of the company when he spoke. He said companies like mine are located on the east coast and the west coast, but let me tell you something. You guys have the assets in the middle of the country in the South. I can tell you we are looking at you now, but loads of companies like mine are going to be looking to Memphis," said Robinson.