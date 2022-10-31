Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

Since the Navy base shifted operations back in 1994, Millington leaders have been working to transform the area into a desirable place to live.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community.

The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.

“That’s where Millington is ahead of the ball game,” said Executive Director of the Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland.

Since the Navy base shifted operations back in 1994, Millington leaders have been working to transform the area into a desirable place to live. Over the past few years, several projects have broken ground to do just that.

“All your big box stores and restaurants are coming. We got nine subdivisions going in over by Lowe's,” said Roland.

The city has also been working on expanding area healthcare.

“With that medical center, we’re going to try and get an emergency room there, where they can get people and stabilize them before they carry them off,” said Roland.

In order to handle all of the new traffic, city leaders are investing in major improvements to the current infrastructure. So far, over two miles of new water lines have been installed, with an additional four miles on the way to support increased water demand.

“They’re working right now putting a 750,000 gallon tank, and we’re doubling our capacity for water, so that’s 4 million gallons a day,” said Roland.

All while focusing on the construction and expansion of existing roads.

“We got a road that’s going to go from Veterans Parkway over across Wilkinsville, to Highway 51, which is about two and a half miles of road that will take a lot of traffic off of Highway 51. We’ve got to widen Shipp Road, and then we’ll put a crossroad over from Shipp to Veterans Parkway with a light, that way all those people can have an alternate route out. If you don’t have your infrastructure right, nothing else comes,” said Rolland.