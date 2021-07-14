Buff City Soap files lawsuit against former franchisee who created a competing brand

Buff City Soap claims Magen Bynum, founder of Magnolia Soap and Bath Company, created a competing soap business after running a franchise for the company.

According to court documents obtained by the Local I-Team, Buff City Soap claims Magen Bynum, founder of Magnolia Soap and Bath Company in Mississippi, caused irreparable harm and unfair competition to its brand by passing off Buff City Soap brand products as her own.

Buff City Soap claims Bynum copied the look and feel of Buff City stores and planned to open another soap shop in Southaven, Mississippi.

Buff City Soap, which began in Bartlett, Tennessee, alleges Bynum is costing them customers and revenue.