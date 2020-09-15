Get buff: How to have a spa day at home!

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin takes us inside Buff City Soap.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's time to get on our soapbox for a minute. Not that one! The one you take in the shower or the bathtub. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Bath bombs, shower fizzies, and bath salts. You'll find them all in Buff City Soap in Southaven, Mississippi.

"Many of us are stressed during this time, and scents like lavender can really help calm you down, help with insomnia, help you get through these hard days and really help you de-stress," said Southaven Buff City Soap Owner Krista Scott.

The idea behind the soap is to make your skin feel happy. And that's really important right now since spa openings are limited at the moment because of the pandemic.

"Many people feel out of control with what's going on, but what you can do is self-care. That includes using plant-based soap, includes moisturizing your skin with shea butter, includes taking time out for self-care," said Scott.

Scott said we can turn our own bathroom spaces into a relaxing oasis with the smell and scents of soap.

"Epsom salt bath soaks help you calm yourself while soaking in the tub. They also help with any kind of sore muscles you might have from working outside. I know a lot of people have taken to gardening at this time," said Scott.

Scott let us inside their soap makeries, where they handcraft each bar of Buff City Soap.

And they just don't make soaps. There are body butters and face creams. Men, there is even a little something for you, from shave soaps to beard oils.

"The other benefit of putting together your own stay-at-home spa is that it never goes bad. You can use it whenever you need it, and you can use as little or as much as you like too," said Scott.

So, if you need an escape at your own home, run a nice warm bath and let the smell of honeysuckle, lemon zest or tea tree oil take you away to your own little world. It's local good news.