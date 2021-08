It has been reported that the building was sold to Cicada Capital Partners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second tallest building in East Memphis got a new owner Monday.

The Memphis Business Journal reports that Clark Tower was sold to Cicada Capital Partners, a local real estate and investment group.

The sales price has not been disclosed.

Cicada say it is planning significant renovations to both the interior and exterior of the 34-story building.