Colgate unveils new line of vegan and gluten-free products

Colgate-Palmolive announced its Colgate Zero line Monday. It includes toothpaste, including two specifically for children, as well as mouthwash and toothbrushes.

It appears to take aim at the same younger, more health- and eco-conscious demographic that buys from niche, smaller competitors like Doctor Bronner’s. It may also help Colgate better compete with its largest competitor, Procter and Gamble, which makes crest products. P&G owns Burt’s Bees Purely White and Native Toothpaste, which is a natural brand.