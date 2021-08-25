Corinth Walmart will be closed until Friday morning for deep cleaning

Walmart said the store on S. Harper Road would close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 6:00 a.m. Friday.

CORINTH, Miss — A heads up for Walmart shoppers in Corinth, Mississippi. The store on S. Harper Road will be temporarily closing starting at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, with plans to reopen Friday at 6:00 a.m.

Walmart officials said the closure will allow third party cleaning crews to come in and clean and sanitize the building. Associates will then restock the shelves before it reopens Friday.

In a statement, Walmart said, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations.

When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.”

Walmart is currently offering associates who receive the COVID-19 vaccine a $150 bonus and up to 3 days of paid leave for possible adverse reactions.