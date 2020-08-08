Demonstrators don’t want factory built in Whitehaven

Developers say 1,000 jobs with livable wages will be created at former site of Graves Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On the eve of Elvis Week, some of Graceland's neighbors in Whitehaven took to the streets against a planned factory spearheaded by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The "take your knee off our community" rally was held Friday afternoon outside The Guest House at Graceland. In April the land use control board approved the development at the former site of the long-since closed Graves Elementary School.

Supporters say it promises to get rid of blight from the empty school site and bring a thousand full time jobs at a living wage and full benefits.