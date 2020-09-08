Walt Disney World to cut operating hours this fall

Disney reported about a $3.5 billion loss on operating income for its Parks, Experiences and Product category in its most recent earnings report.

ORLANDO, Fla. — There will be less time to spend at the most magical place on Earth after Labor Day.

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World will close to guests an hour earlier at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 8, as noted on the resort's website. It has been open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other parks will be affected, too: Epcot will close two hours sooner at 7 p.m., while Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park will cut an hour off their schedules to close at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

Shopping at Disney Springs will remain open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shaving some time off each parks' operating hours typically happens outside of tourist season, the Orlando Sentinel notes, but the resort already has been operating much under capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened in July after being closed for months with new restrictions, such as guests needing to reserve which park they would like to visit in a day.

Disney said the biggest impact in the latest financial quarter from COVID-19 was about $3.5 billion lost in operating income at its theme parks. Revenues for its Parks, Experiences and Products for the quarter decreased by 85 percent to just $1 billion.

