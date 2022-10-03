FedEx Express president and CEO to retire, Richard Smith next in line

Colleran will stay at FedEx Express as the CEO Executive Advisor through the end of December to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donald Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express, will retire on Dec. 31, 2022, after 40 years with the company.

FedEx announced on Thursday that Richard Smith will become president and CEO-elect of FedEx Express on April 1 and will assume full duties on Sept. 1.

Colleran will stay at FedEx Express as the CEO Executive Advisor through the end of December to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Colleran has worked in several key leadership roles at FedEx since he joined them in 1989.

“From launching new capabilities for our customers to leading our global FedEx Express team during some of the most challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Don has been instrumental in creating and executing our remarkable global growth strategy,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO, FedEx Corp. “Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our customers and our team members. I have a deep respect for Don and the profound difference he has made during his tenure at FedEx, especially as a steadfast champion of our world-renowned culture. In addition to his impressive business results over several decades, Don leaves a legacy of mentorship and building an incredible team of leaders who are poised to take the Express business to the next level. We wish him well in his retirement after his long and distinguished career.”

Smith joined the company in 2005 and is the son of founder Fred Smith. He previously served as the president and CEO of FedEx Logistics and in a series of leadership positions in life sciences, healthcare, and customer solutions, including serving as vice president of global trade services and managing director of life sciences and specialty services.