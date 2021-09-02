Downtown Memphis Commission says it got 11 proposals to redevelop 100 N. Main

100 N. Main is the tallest building in Memphis, and the DMC said it wanted “actionable” solutions for the entire 2-acre site.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission said Thursday they have received nearly a dozen proposals for the empty 100 N. Main building.

The DMC and Downtown Mobility Authority (DMA) issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for redevelopment of the building in June, with a deadline of August 31, 2021.

100 N. Main is the tallest building in Memphis, and the DMC said it wanted “actionable” solutions for the entire 2-acre site.

The following list was released by the DMC of the proposals it received.

100 North Main Development Partners. Primary: Kevin Woods

Primary: Kevin Woods 100 North Main Partnership. Primary: Mark Carlson

Primary: Mark Carlson 18 Main. Primary: Tom Intrator

Primary: Tom Intrator Alexander Company. Primary: Joseph Alexander

Primary: Joseph Alexander Block Real Estate Services & Sunflower Development Group. Primary: Aaron Mesmer

Primary: Aaron Mesmer Carlisle Development Company, LLC. Primary: Chance Carlisle

Primary: Chance Carlisle Douglas Development Corporation. Primary: Douglas Jemel

Primary: Douglas Jemel Flaherty & Collins. Primary: David Flaherty

Primary: David Flaherty Memphis Tower Group, LLC. Primary: William McCrary

Primary: William McCrary Russell Glen & Mathews Southwest. Primary: Terrence G. Maiden

Primary: Terrence G. Maiden Summit Management Corporation. Primary: Gregory Averbuch

“We are looking for ambitious, yet actionable, solutions for the entire 2-acre site. Given the scale of the building and significant challenges inherent with adaptive reuse, our expectation was to get four or five responses. Eleven is certainly an encouraging number. We're thrilled to see the response from so many firms interested in building an even better Downtown,” said Brett Roler, VP Planning and Development, Downtown Memphis Commission, in a statement.

“It's not every day we get to reimagine two full city blocks in the heart of Downtown. Bringing this property back to life will only strengthen the momentum we have been building. We are looking forward to thoroughly reviewing all proposals along with our 100 N Main RFP committee. The robust response is a clear indication of the development community’s enthusiasm for Downtown,” said Paul Young, President and CEO, Downtown Memphis Commission.

More information about 100 North Main and the RFP process can be found here.