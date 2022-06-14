Environmental advocates urge transparency from MLGW about possibly leaving TVA

"Friends of the Earth" and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy held a news conference Tuesday, saying they want Memphians to be a part of MLGW’s choice to depart TVA.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Environmental advocates want Memphians to be able to help choose the city’s energy source.

"Friends of the Earth" and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy held a news conference Tuesday, saying they want Memphians to be a part of MLGW’s choice to depart TVA. They said it shouldn't only be left up to the MLGW officers.

The groups are asking for transparency after they say four independent studies show that if MLGW leaves TVA, they can save between $150 to $400 million. They want an investigation to confirm that.

“We're not saying stay with TVA or leave TVA. We want the numbers to come out fairly and accurately. MLGW has been holding out the RFP numbers close to the chest and not sharing them with anybody. They won’t even share the names of the companies that submitted bids. The only thing they said was there were 27 bidders,” said Dennis Lynch with the Sierra Club.

Among those who took part in Tuesday’s news conference were former CEO MLGW Herman Morris, Van Turner - Shelby County Commissioner & NAACP, Pearl Walker of Memphis Has The Power & NAACP, Karl Schledwitz - CEO of Monogram Foods and with 450 for Memphis, and David Upton with Friends of the Earth.