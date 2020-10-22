Federal court dismisses Elvis Presley Enterprises' lawsuits against City of Memphis

“We are pleased with the Federal Court’s decision to dismiss Elvis Presley Enterprises’ (EPE) lawsuit and allegations claiming retaliation by the City of Memphis over a development plan to build an arena. We have stated from the beginning that EPE’s lawsuit lacked merit and made several inaccurate representations. EPE’s desire to build an arena with public funds is at the heart of three lawsuits it has filed against the City of Memphis, and all three lawsuits have now been dismissed by the trial courts. The City has always maintained that it will oppose the use of any public funds to build an arena that competes with the FedExForum in violation of our contract with the Grizzlies.”