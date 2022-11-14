FedEx Freight furloughs some employees ahead of the holidays

A FedEx Freight spokesperson said some of the eligible employees will be offered permanent transfers to other markets with hiring needs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Freight announced it will furlough some of its employees ahead of the holidays “in response to current business conditions impacting volumes.”

The company said Monday that the temporary furlough impacts some U.S. markets but did not specify which markets or which positions would be affected.

A FedEx Freight spokesperson said some of the eligible employees will be offered permanent transfers to other markets with hiring needs. The company also said the furloughed employees will keep health benefits and other financial incentives will be provided.