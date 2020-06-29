FedEx Ground to Hire 480 Team Members in Olive Branch to Meet Critical Demand for Service

FedEx Ground continues to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth and is hiring team members in Olive Branch.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — As much of the country begins to reopen, e-commerce is showing no signs of slowing down. FedEx Ground continues to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth and we are hiring team members in Olive Branch to help us continue to power commerce during this time of need. Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a great career.

We encourage anyone interested in joining the FedEx Ground team in Olive Branch to visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

The safety of FedEx Ground team members is of the utmost importance as we continue to provide essential services to our customers and communities. We remain committed to keeping our team members safe and healthy. We have been taking, and will continue to take, all necessary precautions in line with the latest guidance from public health organizations.

Position benefits include:

• Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering additional pay for weekend work

• Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

• Tuition assistance

• Paid parental leave

• Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

• Day and night shifts available