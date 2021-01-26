FedEx Ground President Henry J. Meir to retire this summer

FedEx said Maier will retire effective July 31, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Ground President Henry J. Maier is retiring, the company announced Tuesday.

FedEx said Maier will retire effective July 31, 2021. John A. Smith, the president and CEO of FedEx Freight, will succeed Maier. Land D. Moll will become president and CEO of FedEx Freight.

Below is the full news release on the retirement.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that Henry J. Maier, president and CEO, FedEx Ground, will retire effective July 31, 2021. John A. Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Freight, will succeed Maier as president and CEO, FedEx Ground. Lance D. Moll has been named the next president and CEO, FedEx Freight.

Maier joined FedEx in 1986. With more than 40 years in the transportation industry, including more than 35 years at FedEx, he held a series of leadership positions in logistics, sales, and marketing before becoming president and CEO, FedEx Ground, in June 2013. Most recently, Maier spearheaded the significant transformation of FedEx Ground, ensuring its strong position in reliably and efficiently serving the growing e-commerce market.

“Henry has helped steer tremendous growth across our commercial and e-commerce portfolio,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO, FedEx Corp. “Under his leadership, FedEx Ground revenue has more than doubled, with a focus on automation and speed as distinct competitive advantages. I am incredibly appreciative of Henry’s service to FedEx and wish him well as he begins this next chapter.”

John A. Smith will become president and CEO-elect, FedEx Ground, effective March 1 and will assume the role June 1, 2021. Maier will remain at FedEx Ground as an Executive Advisor through July to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Smith has more than 35 years of experience in the transportation industry and joined FedEx in 2000. He has served in several leadership positions, including senior vice president, Operations, FedEx Freight. Under Smith’s leadership, FedEx Freight has implemented initiatives to help lead the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry in technology, automation, and differentiated solutions.

“John is a tremendous leader with extensive transportation experience and a track record of driving growth and innovation,” Subramaniam said. “I have full confidence that under his leadership, FedEx Ground will continue to grow profitably and offer our customers the best commercial and e-commerce solutions in the industry.”

Lance Moll, current senior vice president of Operations for FedEx Freight, will take over as the operating company’s president and CEO on March 1, 2021. Lance has nearly 30 years of experience in the transportation industry. He began his career at FedEx Freight in 1992 and has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility throughout the U.S. domestic operations network.

“Lance has demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the LTL industry along with a strategic mindset for the future,” Subramaniam said. “At FedEx, we are fortunate to have a deep bench of leaders. With these two appointments, we are in a position to continue to grow both of these operating companies and create new value for our customers in the years to come.”