FedEx to hire thousands of employees ahead of the holidays

The shipping giant wants to add more than 70,000 positions nationwide, with nearly 3400 employees needed in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, and FedEx wants to make sure it is ready to handle the load.

The Memphis shipping giant wants to add more than 70,000 positions nationwide, with nearly 3400 employees needed right here in the bluff city.

Permanent, part-time, and seasonal positions are available with pay starting at $15 an hour. For certain jobs. you could make $3 more on top of the $15.

"We're expecting a peak season like we've never had before. So in order to make sure that we had the right amount of employees to manage this additional volume, we wanted to ensure that we do what we've always done - take care of our people so they can provide good service,” said Shannon Brown. Sr. VP Eastern Division, U.S. Operation of FedEx.