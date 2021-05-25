Time to break out your resumes!

FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add up to 150 positions at its climate-controlled, state-of-the-art warehouse located at 4155 Quest Way in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add up to 150 positions at its facility located at 4155 Quest Way in Memphis. The site is a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art warehouse. FedEx Supply Chain is primarily recruiting Forklift Operators, but other positions are available.

FedEx Supply Chain will host a hiring event Tuesday, May 25 – Thursday, May 27 at the Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center located at 6075 Winchester Road in Memphis. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

A FedEx Logistics executive will be on-site for media interviews at the Hickory Ridge Mall hiring event on Tuesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Job offers will be made on the spot and employment begins immediately. Prior experience for Forklift Operator positions is required. Walk-in applicants will be accepted, but it is recommended that those interested apply before attending. Applications for available positions at the facility are displayed at this link.

Day, Night, and Weekend Shifts Are Available

Full-Time Positions:

Base pay starting at $21.50/hour for Forklift Operator II

Base pay starting at $18.00/hour for Warehouse Workers, $18.50/hour for Material Handlers

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period, Premiums starting at less than $10/month

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance, Free college eligible through U of M LiFE program

Employee discount program

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

Applicant Eligibility:

High school diploma or equivalent

Forklift Operator experience is required for those positions

Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Must provide two forms of valid identification

FedEx Supply Chain takes your health & safety seriously – masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced at this site. Please do not attend an interview if you feel ill. Temperature checks will be administered before entering facility.