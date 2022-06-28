FedEx pilots picket over frustration about contract negotiations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of FedEx pilots are voicing their continued frustration with their contracts.
Pilots and others held an informational picket Tuesday at the FedEx Express Air Operations Center in Memphis, where they expressed their frustration with contract negotiations and worked towards finding a solution.
Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l. (ALPA) represents the pilots, and said the group has been working to negotiate contracts for 13-months.
“FedEx has been very profitable during this time, where a lot of airlines have not. We know that we should have an industry leading contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, FedEx ALPA MEC Chair
Captain Norman said the contract controls every aspect of their lives as pilots, including their work rules.
FedEx responded to ABC24's request for a statement, saying: “FedEx remains engaged in productive negotiations with our pilots’ union. These negotiations are a normal part of our business and have no impact on our service, as we continue delivering for our customers around the world. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with our pilots and are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to our pilots, our other team members, and all other stakeholders.”