FedEx pilots picket over frustration about contract negotiations

Pilots and others held an informational picket Tuesday at the FedEx Express Air Operations Center in Memphis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of FedEx pilots are voicing their continued frustration with their contracts.

Pilots and others held an informational picket Tuesday at the FedEx Express Air Operations Center in Memphis, where they expressed their frustration with contract negotiations and worked towards finding a solution.

Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l. (ALPA) represents the pilots, and said the group has been working to negotiate contracts for 13-months.

“FedEx has been very profitable during this time, where a lot of airlines have not. We know that we should have an industry leading contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, FedEx ALPA MEC Chair

Captain Norman said the contract controls every aspect of their lives as pilots, including their work rules.