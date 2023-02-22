FedEx Pilots union says they are step closer to a strike over contract negotiations

“The decision to move closer to a strike authorization vote is the result of nearly six months of federally mediated negotiations," said Captain Chris Norman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The union representing pilots for Memphis-based FedEx said they are a step closer to a possible strike over contract negotiations.

The Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) said Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the FedEx Express Master Executive Council (MEC) unanimously approved a resolution that sets the stage for a strike authorization vote.

The union said contract negotiations with the shipping giant have stalled and no future talks have been scheduled. ALPA said negotiations have been ongoing since May 2021.

“The decision to move closer to a strike authorization vote is the result of nearly six months of federally mediated negotiations that has led to our disappointment with FedEx management’s actions at the bargaining table,” said Captain Chris Norman, FedEx MEC chair, in a news release.

According to ALPA, “the FedEx pilots will utilize the full resources of the Railway Labor Act (RLA) as permitted by law—up to and including a strike—to get an industry-leading contract. Under the RLA, before a strike can occur, the pilots must be released by the National Mediation Board, and a 30-day cooling-off period must be exhausted. The strike authorization vote is another necessary requirement.”

ABC24 has reached out to FedEx for a response to this latest news.

Back in December, ALPA complained that FedEx was dragging its feet on a new contract.