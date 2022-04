The move would give TD an immediate stronghold in the Southeast, where First Horizon is the region's fourth-largest bank with locations in 12 states.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First Horizon stakeholders will vote next month on whether to approve the proposed merger with Toronto-Dominion (TD) Bank.

TD Bank Group is offering to buy First Horizon for $13.4 billion.

The move would give TD an immediate stronghold in the Southeast, where First Horizon is the region's fourth-largest bank with locations in 12 states. First Horizon is also the largest bank in Tennessee.