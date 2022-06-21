Ford holds panel on Blue Oval City project

The project has brought a lot of excitement to West Tennessee with the promise of economic development and thousands of jobs when the plant opens in 2025.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Top Ford leaders spoke with the public Tuesday about Blue Oval City.

The new plant will be the largest and most advanced in Ford's history and will bring more than 6,000 jobs to the area.

Company officials said they're focusing on protecting and preserving the aquifers and watersheds in West Tennessee, as well as helping serve the needs of the people who live there.