Ford Motor Company to host community meeting on future of Blue Oval City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has planned a community meeting to let folks know what they can expect as Blue Oval City is built in West Tennessee.
Ford said it will hold the virtual and in-person panel on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Haywood High School at 1175 E College Street in Brownsville, Tennessee. A reception will follow the panel.
Ford said attendees will learn more about the $5.6 billion investment in west Tennessee.
- Community residents will get a look at:
- What to expect during construction
- Measures Ford is taking to protect water/land resources
- Anticipated workforce needs at Blue Oval City and strategies to meet them
- How Ford plans to support communities near our facilities
- Efforts to ensure supplier diversity throughout construction and after
Everyone who wishes to attend, either in person or virtually, is asked to register by 6/20/2022 at https://bit.ly/3tqqL5a. Ford said the virtual event can also be found at www.facebook.com/BlueOvalCity.
