Ford Motor Company to host community meeting on future of Blue Oval City

Ford said it will hold the virtual & in-person panel on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Haywood High School at 1175 E College Street in Brownsville, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has planned a community meeting to let folks know what they can expect as Blue Oval City is built in West Tennessee.

Ford said attendees will learn more about the $5.6 billion investment in west Tennessee.

Community residents will get a look at:

What to expect during construction

Measures Ford is taking to protect water/land resources

Anticipated workforce needs at Blue Oval City and strategies to meet them

How Ford plans to support communities near our facilities

Efforts to ensure supplier diversity throughout construction and after