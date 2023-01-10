Beer license to be suspended for four days at Germantown Kroger

The city’s Board of Alderman agreed to four-day suspension of the beer license for the store in the 7700 block of Farmington Blvd., because of beer sales to a minor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For at least a few days in the near future, customers won’t be able to get beer at one Kroger in Germantown.

The city’s Board of Alderman agreed to a four-day suspension of the beer license for the store in the 7700 block of Farmington Blvd., because of beer sales to a minor.

According to the Board records, on Sept. 23, 2022, an 18-year-old working with Germantown Police walked into the store, grabbed a 12-pack of beer, and used the self-scan checkout. The notice to Kroger said a clerk inspected the teen’s identification, which identified them as only 18, and continued to authorize the sale. The notice said the clerk was issued a misdemeanor citation.

The Board said Kroger received a written notice on Oct. 24, and a hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28. According to the board’s notes, no one from Kroger appeared to offer a defense, and so the store was found guilty of selling beer to a minor.

Alderman Scott Sanders told ABC24 that during the Board meeting Jan. 9, 2023. He proposed a seven-day suspension, but that was amended to four-days, and he said he agreed because he didn’t believe he could get a majority to agree to more.