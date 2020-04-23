Watch: Gov. Lee outlines reopening plans, restaurants will be allowed to reopen at half capacity starting Monday

The Governor said he will be holding a special briefing Friday morning, outlining his guidance specifically for restaurants and retailers.

Governor Bill Lee gave new details Friday on how Tennessee will gradually restart its economy.

Gov. Lee's Safer at Home order will expire April 30, allowing most Tennessee businesses to begin the reopening process starting May 1.

The Governor held a special briefing Friday morning, outlining first-round guidance specifically for restaurants and retailers on how to guide the reopening process.

The Governor is calling the plan the "Tennessee Pledge," which asks businesses, employees, and people to follow social distancing guidelines to protect themselves and others.

Lee said not all industries and businesses are in a position to reopen safely immediately -- specifically mentioning ones that are 'impossible to social distance' such as barbers and salons -- saying they will have to wait a little longer until there are more measures in place, such as having adequate protective equipment.

"What we can't do is think that it's going to go away," State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs told 10News. "We've done nothing to make this go away. All we've done is limit the spread and the rapidity of the spread."

Lee said most restaurants in the state will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, April 27 -- but are told to limit customers to 50% of the business' capacity and follow social distancing guidelines.

Retailers will be able to reopen except for those in the major metro areas on Wednesday, April 29 under the same limitations.

Lee said he is encouraging Tennesseans to engage with the reopening process and support these businesses -- but to do so in a responsible way.

"We want our economy to open in a slow, measured way," he said.

Gov. Lee said the guidelines will ask businesses to ensure they are taking steps to protect the health of their employees and customers, as well as encourage everyone to act responsibly, follow social distancing guidelines of maintaining 6 feet of distance between people, and wear protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

Lee said he is asking restaurants to focus specifically on safely serving food -- saying bars will remain closed for now.

For retailers, Lee is asking them to consider offering curbside pickup and dedicate special hours specifically for the elderly and frontline responders.

"Until we have a vaccine, it is imperative that we work together," Lee said. "Only working as a community of Volunteers can we successfully reboot our economy."

The governor said the data he's seen has been positive in the past two weeks, saying the rate of both new COVID-19 and flu cases have been on the decline in nearly every hospital in Tennessee. The governor also cited the success of increased testing and having stable hospital bed capacity.

If the numbers spike again, the governor said they will make decisions as needed -- saying they are keeping a close eye on the data.

The White House Guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" require a "downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period with flat or increasing testing volume.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee's Commissioner of Health, on Tuesday said the state has seen a "steady decline" in the COVID-19 growth rate and therefore satisfies the criteria for entering phase one.

The growth rate has increased over the last two days, but she said that was not a concern.

"That includes a substantial number of the remainder of the prison population tests that we referenced the last couple of days," Dr. Piercey said.

For Tennessee's largest cities of Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga -- a separate task force was formed to guide their reopenings -- which could push reopening dates back further if needed. Knox County at large, though, has said it will follow the governor's guidelines.

"It's going to have to be done in the right way, the smart way, in a very methodical way," Briggs said. "We have to adapt to the virus [because] it's not going to adapt to us and it's not going to go away until we get a vaccine."