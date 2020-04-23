Gov. Lee to outline reopening plans Friday, restaurants will be allowed to reopen at half capacity starting Monday

The Governor said he will be holding a special briefing Friday morning, outlining his guidance specifically for restaurants and retailers.

Governor Bill Lee is set to give reopening details Friday on how Tennessee will guide retail and restaurant reopenings next week.

Gov. Lee's Safer at Home order will expire April 30, allowing most Tennessee businesses to begin the reopening process starting May 1.

Lee said not all industries will in a position to reopen safely immediately, while others will be able to begin reopening before the order expires.

Lee said most restaurants in the state will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, April 27 -- but will be told to limit customers to 50% of the business' capacity and follow social distancing guidelines. Retailers will be able to reopen Wednesday, April 29 under the same limitations.

However, it is unsure yet if this early guidance will be implemented in the same timeline in Tennessee's largest cities. Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga have formed a separate task force to guide their reopenings -- and could push reopening dates back further if needed. Knox County at large, though, has said it will follow the governor's guidelines.