Memphis job market sees 1,900 new jobs in June

Never before have there been more people employed in the Greater Memphis region than there are right now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis economy is showing more good numbers Monday.

According to a Greater Memphis Chamber report, the region added 1,900 jobs in June, meaning there are now 661,700 people employed, with the biggest areas of growth in construction and trade/transportation.

In July, we learned Memphis is outpacing the national average when it comes to earnings.