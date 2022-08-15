x
Memphis job market sees 1,900 new jobs in June

Never before have there been more people employed in the Greater Memphis region than there are right now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis economy is showing more good numbers Monday. 

According to a Greater Memphis Chamber report, the region added 1,900 jobs in June, meaning there are now 661,700 people employed, with the biggest areas of growth in construction and trade/transportation.

In July, we learned Memphis is outpacing the national average when it comes to earnings. 

Nationwide, Americans are earning $8 more per week than this time last year, but Memphis workers are earning $65 more each. That's up more than 7% from last year. 

