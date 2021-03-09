Greater Memphis Chamber says possible projects could bring more than 27,000 jobs to the area

The chamber said it's the busiest it's been in 15 years - with more than 70 projects in the pipeline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber is working to bring new jobs and new industries to the area, and things are really looking up apparently.

If they all pan out, they represent $12 billion in total investment and more than 27,000 jobs with an average salary of a little more than $50,000. 75% of those jobs would be in manufacturing and 80% of those projects are being recruited from outside the Memphis area.

"That bodes well. I think that speaks to the fact that we are increasing our competitiveness. We are focused on building out a world class workforce that is going to be able to address the needs these businesses have,” said Ted Townsend with the Greater Memphis Chamber.

So far this year, the chamber has already announced 22 new projects that will retain or bring in more than 3,300 jobs.