Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation names new Executive Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation (GWERC) is happy to announce Michael O. Harris as the new Executive Director.

As Executive Director of GWERC, Michael is charged with creating opportunities for community, residential, workforce and economic development.

Michael has been acting as Interim Director of GWERC since November, 2020. He is a native Memphian and proud resident of the Whitehaven community.

He brings nineteen years of cross-functional experience including banking, entertainment, and nonprofit leadership.

“Michael is committed to creating equitable access to resources and opportunity for the betterment of our community. I have no doubt that he is the man for the job,” said GWERC President Andre Gibson.