Groups accuse Tennessee Valley Authority of misusing funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four environmental organizations are asking the Tennessee Valley Authority's internal watchdog to investigate whether the nation's largest public utility misused ratepayer money to lobby against federal environmental regulations.

The request comes after the activist group Energy and Policy Institute released more than 500 pages of records it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

They document some of TVA's involvement with the Utility Air Regulatory Group.

TVA has said the millions it contributed to the group were not used to lobby or sue on behalf of TVA.

The environmental groups contend that the records show otherwise.