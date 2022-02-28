Hollywood Feed to add more than 75 new stores in 5 new states

The Memphis-based pet store chain announced the largest acquisition in its history, making the expansion possible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hollywood Feed announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire PetPeople Holdings, LLC (PetPeople).

Hollywood Feed said the purchase is the largest in the natural and holistic pet food and product retailer’s history, increasing the brand’s geographic footprint, store count, number of employees and, most importantly, its ability to reach more customers desiring natural and holistic products for their pets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome PetPeople’s team members and customers into our family,” said Shawn McGhee, president and CEO of Hollywood Feed. “A like-minded retailer, they share our dedication to providing the highest level of care, products and service to our customers and their furry family members.”

In addition, Hollywood Feed said both brands share a passion for supporting local rescue groups through donations, adoption events, and participation in community events and fundraisers.

With this purchase, Hollywood Feed increases its store count from 104 to 180, adding five new states to its roster, in addition to the 14 states in which it already has stores.

The brand’s footprint will now span from Texas to Pennsylvania and from Michigan to Florida. The total number of employees post-acquisition is 1,225.

“As demand for holistic pet products continues to grow, so do we,” said McGhee. “The acquisition of PetPeople helps ensure that our customers have access to products that enhance quality of life for their pets."