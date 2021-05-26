Business
If you waffle, you may miss landing a job with Kellogg’s Eggo Company
Kellogg’s Eggo Company in Rossville in Fayette County, Tennessee, is hosting a job fair.
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Don’t “leggo” of this opportunity!
Kellogg’s Eggo Company in Rossville (Fayette County, Tennessee) is hosting a job fair. They will have on-the-spot interviews for jobs that start at $17.70 per hour.
The job fair will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 8am-1pm and 3pm-6pm at the Marriott Hotel, 4640 Merchants Park Circle at Carriage Crossing in Collierville.
