IMC Companies expanding, moving headquarters to Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — IMC Companies said it plans to expand its headquarters in Shelby County, creating 158 new jobs in Collierville in the process.

IMC, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe made the announcement Wednesday about the $23 million expansion.

The company is currently headquartered in Memphis but plans to relocate its headquarters to Collierville. Construction on the new 75,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed later this year.

IMC provides services including drayage, expedited services, warehousing, chassis provisioning and secured container storage.

“Thank you to IMC Companies for its continued investment in our state. The nearly 200 new high-quality jobs in Collierville will have enormous positive impacts for West Tennessee and will ensure many new opportunities for Shelby County residents,” said Gov. Bill Lee in a statement.

“Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the Southeast for job growth in the headquarters, finance and tech industry with more than 178,000 Tennesseans employed by companies in this sector. IMC’s decision to expand in Shelby County underscores the state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce, and we appreciate the company’s continued investment in West Tennessee,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

“Growth has always been part of the culture at IMC Companies. Moving our corporate headquarters to Collierville is a defining moment for us. I’m proud to be able to expand our investment in Tennessee where we started IMC Companies 40 years ago,” said Mark H. George, chairman of IMC Companies.

"The Town is happy to welcome IMC to the Collierville community. IMC is a first-class organization with both an impressive track record and business model. Their investment in Collierville will be beneficial both for our local economy and IMC employees as they move into their new corporate campus in the rapidly growing Schilling Farms commercial district," said Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner.

Learn more or apply for a position with IMC at imcc.com/careers/.