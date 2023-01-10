In-N-Out coming to Tennessee, but not Memphis any time soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Popular burger chain In-N-Out if coming to Tennessee, but don’t expect to see it in the Memphis area anytime soon.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and In-N-Out Burger officials announced the company’s plan to expand and create an eastern Territory office in Franklin, to the tune of $125.5 million.
This would be In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas.
Officials said the project would create 277 new jobs in Williamson County, with construction to begin on the office building in Franklin by late 2024. In-N-Out also said it plans to open restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in the Nashville area by 2026.
In-N-Out currently has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.
“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub.”
“In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas,” said Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president. “This expansion is significant for our company. For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.”