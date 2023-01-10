In-N-Out coming to Tennessee, but not Memphis any time soon

The company plans to create an office in Franklin, Tennessee, and open restaurants in the Nashville area by 2026.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Popular burger chain In-N-Out if coming to Tennessee, but don’t expect to see it in the Memphis area anytime soon.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and In-N-Out Burger officials announced the company’s plan to expand and create an eastern Territory office in Franklin, to the tune of $125.5 million.

This would be In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas.

Officials said the project would create 277 new jobs in Williamson County, with construction to begin on the office building in Franklin by late 2024. In-N-Out also said it plans to open restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in the Nashville area by 2026.

In-N-Out currently has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub.”