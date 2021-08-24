x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Jack Daniel's has its first age-stated whiskey in a century

Limited supplies of the 10-year-old Tennessee whiskey will be available starting next month.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Dec. 5, 2011 photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, line the shelves of a liquor outlet, in Montpelier, Vt. Liquor maker Brown-Forman Corp. reported a 2 percent gain in second-quarter profit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011, on the strength of sales spikes for its flagship Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey along with its vodka and tequila brands. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — The producers of Jack Daniel's are offering the brand's first age-stated whiskey in more than a century with the upcoming release of a 10-year-old Tennessee whiskey. 

Limited supplies will be available starting next month. 

The product will become an annual release from the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. 

The distillery used an aging process to mature Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey in oak barrels that were relocated throughout the barrelhouse over the past decade. 

Jack Daniel's is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp.

Related Articles