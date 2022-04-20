Orlando-based Italian ice franchise to reach Memphis

As part of the company’s first expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will also open two locations in Alabama.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Floridian Italian ice franchise is taking its next steps, and Memphis is one of its key expansion sites.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice recently partnered with 3DN LLC – an area representative group bringing the chain to 36 new locations across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Two core products make up Jeremiah’s menu – soft ice cream and Italian ice. Both can be mixed together to make “The Jeremiah’s Gelati.” Jeremiah’s locations are known for their upbeat atmosphere and a total of 40 flavors to select.

“We are so happy to see our close-knit family expand in 2022, and the southeast region is the perfect place to do it, “CEO and founder Jeremy Litwack said in a press release. “As I look back on the last 25 years, I can honestly say I am humbled to be where we are today. We are incredibly honored that the 3DN Team has embraced our culture, brand, and product with such passion and dedication as to take this next step with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.”

Former development agents for Subway, 3DN LLC have mapped out Madison and Birmingham, Ala., as the first two places in the Southeast that Jeremiah’s will open before Jeremiah’s hits Memphis.

“Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base in Florida, and it continues to grow throughout the south,” one of the owners of 3DN LLC Jim Lenhard said in the release. “The brand’s company culture is an exciting factor for us, and the experience that our guests have when they come to our locations starts with how Jeremiah’s treats and trains their employees. Simply put, we wanted to be part of something special.”