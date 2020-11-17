'Kamala Pecan': Kentucky ice cream shop creates flavor to honor Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Owner Toa Green says the flavor is not a political statement, but a “celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky ice cream parlor known for naming its treats after people in the news has introduced a flavor named after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A Facebook post from Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream says the company planned to call a limited-time treat Caramel Pecan, but decided to change the name to Kamala Pecan after Harris was elected vice president.

The good news for people who don't live in Kentucky, it's now available for shipment nationwide.

Owner Toa Green says the flavor is not a political statement, but a “celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color..." Kamala Pecan is a salted caramel ice cream flavor swirled with candied pecans and salted caramel sauce.

Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.

To order outside of Kentucky click here.

Kentuckians can click here to order curbside pickup.