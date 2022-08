The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale.

The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently.

For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that included parts of three others.