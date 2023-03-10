Le Bonheur Children's Hospital President Michael Wiggins stepping down for Texas post

Le Bonheur Surgeon-in-Chief James “Trey” Eubanks, MD, has been named Le Bonheur’s interim president.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital President Michael Wiggins, DBA, FACHE, is stepping down and heading to Texas.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) announced Friday that Wiggins is headed to Austin to take over as President of Dell Children’s Medical Center.

MLH said Wiggins has been at Le Bonheur since 2019, where he arrived from Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas. During his four years at the hospital, it opened its first pediatric inpatient unit in Jackson, Tennessee, began construction on a $95 million expansion set to open in 2024, and celebrated the institution’s 70th birthday.

“It has been my honor to serve Le Bonheur and the Memphis and Mid-South community,” said Wiggins. “The Le Bonheur team is truly one of the best and most dedicated group of pediatric experts in the entire country. I continue to be impressed by their professionalism, compassion and expertise on behalf of children. I know they will continue to be a beacon of hope for all children who need them.”

“I want to thank Michael for his service and dedication to children during his time at Le Bonheur. He is leaving Le Bonheur in a strong position with dedicated staff who will continue working every day to do our very best for kids in our community,” said MLH President and CEO Michael Ugwueke in a news release.

Ugwueke named Le Bonheur Surgeon-in-Chief James “Trey” Eubanks, MD, as Le Bonheur’s interim president. Eubanks been at Le Bonheur for more than 20 years. In addition to his role as surgeon-in-chief, he has served as chief of the medical staff for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

“I am confident that Trey will serve Le Bonheur as a strong leader during this transition and continue our commitment to providing the highest level of care for children that our community has grown to expect from Le Bonheur,” Ugwueke said.